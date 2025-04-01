Hugo Ekitike: Can Man Utd win race for in-demand Eintracht Frankfurt forward that idolises Kylian Mbappe and is being touted as an Alexander Isak alternative for Arsenal and Liverpool?

The 22-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain striker is attracting a lot of Premier League interest with his fine form this season

Just like everyone else at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hugo Ekitike was sorry to see Omar Marmoush leave for Manchester City during the January transfer window. The pair had clicked both on and off the field at Deutsche Bank Park, which explains why the Frenchman tries to watch his former team-mate in action for Pep Guardiola's team whenever he can.

"We shared some great moments together," Ekitike told the Bundesliga's official website last month. "And I hope we can play together again or face each other soon." It's certainly a distinct possibility, as speculation is mounting that Ekitike is destined to end up in England this summer, with Manchester United said to be leading the race to sign the French forward.

So, just how good is Ekitike and would be a good fit for the Ruben Amorim-led revolution at Old Trafford? GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the childhood United fan below...