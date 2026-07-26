Huge Emi Martinez transfer claim made by Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti as speculation rages over Aston Villa goalkeeper's future

Following a pre-season friendly victory on Sunday, Spalletti addressed the mounting rumours linking Juventus with a move for Martinez. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti strongly suggested Martinez is actively seeking a transfer.

Spalletti told reporters: "Dibu Martinez? He's a goalkeeper who wants to change teams, and we're looking for competitiveness, but right now we have two..." This contradicts the official stance of Aston Villa, who signed Martinez from Arsenal for €17.4 million in 2020.

Since arriving at Aston Villa, Martinez has made 256 appearances and registered 80 clean sheets, recently winning the Europa League in the 25-26 season. He is under contract until 2029, but it appears Juve will not give up their pursuit.







