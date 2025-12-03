Huge boost for Liverpool & Man Utd! Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo & Amad Diallo get pre-AFCON stay of execution as FIFA softens player release rules

In a statement released on Wednesday, FIFA revealed: "Following fruitful consultations led by FIFA with key stakeholders and, thanks to the spirit of solidarity demonstrated by CAF to reduce the impact on various parties, the Bureau of the Council has taken a decision in relation to the mandatory release of players for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

"In line with the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the release period will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, 15 December 2025.

"It was also determined that Member Associations participating in the CAF AFCON 2025 and clubs releasing players who would be playing in continental competitions during the release period be encouraged to hold bilateral discussions in good faith to find appropriate individual solutions.

"In cases where there continues to be a dispute over the release of players subsequent to such bilateral discussions, FIFA will, in mediating between both parties, apply guidelines that take into account the circumstances of each case, including factors related to the timing of matches of affected competitions, the stage of these competitions, the historical and planned involvement of the players in the matches in question, as well as any other pertinent factors."

