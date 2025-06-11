Carlo Ancelotti was wrong - Europe's top teams are going all out to win the 2025 Club World Cup

There is an awful lot of money to be made in the United States this summer, which could lead to more sides going full-throttle

The 2025 Club World Cup gets under way in the United States on Saturday, and all six confederations will be represented at the expanded, 32-team tournament. There may only be one side from OFC, but there are four apiece from AFC, CAF and CONCACAF, with Inter Miami playing the role of hosts. CONMEBOL has six qualifiers, while the final 12 slots will be taken up by UEFA - which was actually thrown into a little bit of doubt last summer.

Indeed, almost exactly a year ago, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Real Madrid and other members of Europe's elite would "refuse the invitation" to a tournament that sparked a major debate over the international match calendar. Madrid, though, have not only travelled to the United States; they're taking the Club World Cup very, very seriously, with Los Blancos signing Trent Alexander-Arnold early just to have him available for selection.

So, what's changed over the past 12 months? And how much of a priority is the tournament for the other Europe-based teams, coaches and players just coming off the back of another gruelling season?