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How much would Kylian Mbappe cost? €400m transfer package required for Real Madrid superstar that is placed in Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo ‘brand’ bracket
The staggering cost of a record-breaking exit
According to sport finance expert Dr Rob Wilson, any deal to take Mbappe away from Real Madrid would require a monumental financial commitment. Speaking to GamblingArabia.com, Wilson explained that while Mbappe joined as a free agent, the total investment made by Los Blancos makes a cheap exit impossible.
"For Real Madrid to consider moving him on... the relationship between club and player will need to really deteriorate significantly, even beyond what we have already seen," he said. "Mbappe is one of the most valuable, and therefore most expensive, football assets in the world. He technically arrived in Madrid on a free but in reality Real committed to spending close to €300 million over the course of his contract once you include his signing bonus, loyalty structures, image rights and that type of thing."
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A €400m package to break the market
The financial requirements for a transfer fee alone would likely shatter existing records. Wilson suggests that Real president Florentino Perez would demand a fee higher than the world-record €222m Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar. When combined with the player's astronomical wages, the total operation becomes a hurdle that only a few entities on the planet can clear.
"It would require a significant sum for Real to consider selling him this summer," said Wilson. "Real Madrid may expect a fee in excess of what Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona, in fact, and set a new world record fee. Once you factor in his wages and other elements of any deal, you are talking about a total transfer package worth more than €350 million ($411.9 million) at the low end, which makes Saudi Arabia the obvious destination." This comes at a time when pundits and fans are questioning if adding the forward was the right move following two seasons without a major trophy.
The Messi and Ronaldo brand bracket
What sets Mbappe apart from other elite strikers is his commercial gravity. Much like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe is viewed as a global luxury brand. This brand value is why the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) could be willing to smash their transfer records, as the Frenchman fits their strategic goals for visibility ahead of the 2034 World Cup.
Wilson added: “His brand value off-the-pitch changes the dynamic of any transfer bid into something that has value away from the game too, like with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe isn’t just a striker. He's a kind of global luxury athlete brand with all sorts of key sponsors like Nike, EA Sports and the sort of crossover appeal that we’ve only seen with a couple of these superstars in the past. If he moved over to the Middle East, then you've got a level of realignment with Mbappe’s existing ties to the region in Africa and especially North Africa as a brand as well as his global audience of younger fans, that PSG once benefitted from and are now to Real’s benefit too.”
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Toxic pressure and the fan backlash
While the business side remains complex, the atmosphere on the ground in Madrid is becoming increasingly difficult. The Mbappe project was designed to elevate the club's mystique, but tactical imbalances involving the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have led to a PR disaster and a historic level of digital protest from the supporters.
“Thirdly there is that political angle and if fans start seeing him as a bit of a disruptive force, a player who thinks he's bigger than the club, then the pressure on him and the management can turn toxic very quickly,” Wilson warned. This toxicity is evident in the fact that an online petition calling for the 27-year-old's departure reaching over 70 million signatures. If the Frenchman cannot turn his fortunes around on the pitch, the commercial disappointment for Real Madrid could force a conversation that seemed impossible just 12 months ago.