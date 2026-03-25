At this stage of the season, clubs are beginning to set their sights on summer transfer targets, planning their strategies and laying the groundwork with a view to getting ahead of the competition by gathering information on the players on their radar. It’s even better if they are low-cost or, better still, available on a free transfer: as things stand, anyone wishing to sign Antonio Rüdiger will not have to pay a transfer fee; the German defender’s contract with Real Madrid is expiring and there are currently no signs of a possible renewal; if the situation remains as it is, he is already free to sign for a new club on a free transfer for the 2026/27 season.
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How much does Rüdiger earn at Real Madrid: salary, contract expiry date and rumours linking him with Juventus
Rüdiger's move to Real Madrid
Among the clubs linked with the centre-back, born in 1993 – who has just turned 33 – is Juventus, who are currently assessing their defensive options as several players could leave at the end of the season. If the Bianconeri were to make a move for Rüdiger, they would have to be wary of stiff competition, as an international player of his calibre available on a free transfer is an attractive prospect for many. It will also be necessary to ascertain the financial demands of the player and his entourage: currently, the player’s salary in Madrid is around 9–10 million plus bonuses; furthermore, commissions would also have to be paid to his agent (and when players do not have a transfer fee, as in this case, commissions are always higher).
JUVENTUS' SIGNINGS
Currently, the highest-paid player at Juventus is Dusan Vlahovic, who earns €12 million a year: with his contract also due to expire, a renewal cannot be ruled out, but Juventus are only open to this possibility if the figures are lower than the current ones. Behind the Serbian striker, in second place among the Bianconeri’s highest-paid players, is Jonathan David: the Canadian former Lille player – who arrived on a free transfer in the summer – earns €6 million net per season (contract until 2030), roughly half of what Rüdiger earns at Real Madrid. Seeing the German back in Serie A is not impossible, as anything can happen in the transfer market; but for Juve it would be a complicated deal, particularly from a financial perspective.