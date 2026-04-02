How Marcus Rashford's future will impact Barcelona's transfer plans as La Liga giants line up alternative targets to Man Utd loanee

Should the Rashford deal fall through, Barcelona have already identified a familiar face as a potential alternative. Real Betis winger Abdou Zelouzi has been added to the shortlist as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his options behind veterans Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The 24-year-old Moroccan international is well-known at Camp Nou, having made 14 appearances for Barcelona's first team before joining Betis in 2023 for €7.5 million, according to ESPN.

The deal that took Abde to Seville included a buy-back option for Barcelona, as well as a 50% sell-on clause. This makes a potential return financially attractive for a club still navigating delicate primary salary cap restrictions. With 23 goals in 117 appearances for Betis, Abde is viewed as a player who fits the profile Flick desires: a pacy, vertical winger with the individual skill to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.







