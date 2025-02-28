Basic soccer rule: How long is a soccer game?

Wondering how long a soccer game takes? Wonder no more - GOAL has everything you need to know

Like all field sports, soccer games have a set duration, as laid down in the Laws of the Game, but there are some variations and points worth noting, especially if you are new to the sport.

It differs significantly from American football in terms of how long games take and it also diverges from rugby union, basketball and hockey, to name a few.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how long a game of soccer is, plus an explanation on halftime, added time, extra time and more.