How do England replace Marc Guehi? Gareth Southgate needs to consider formation change vs Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter-final after losing key defender to suspension

The absence of the consistent Crystal Palace centre-back gives the Three Lions manager yet another problem to solve ahead of Saturday's game

As if England didn't already have enough problems to contend with in their miserable Euro 2024 campaign, they will be without their most consistent performer for the quarter-final tie against Switzerland. Marc Guehi's assured performance at centre-back has been the one positive of the Three Lions' insipid run in Germany, but the Crystal Palace defender is unavailable for the last-eight match in Dusseldorf due to suspension.

Guehi picked up his second booking of the tournament when he was yellow carded in just the third third minute against Slovakia for chopping down David Strelec following a terrible pass by Kieran Trippier.

Gareth Southgate has been reluctant to make changes to his starting line ups this summer despite the consistently poor displays his side have produced. Now he has no choice but to mix up his defence against Switzerland, who will provide England their sternest test of the tournament after knocking out holders Italy in the last 16 and going mighty close to beating hosts Germany before that.

But who should he pick at centre-back to give England the best chance of reaching the semi-finals? And should Guehi's absence lead to a change of system? GOAL runs through the options...