How Chelsea have ALREADY recouped £30m Liam Delap transfer fee - explained

Chelsea have already recovered the £30 million ($40m) transfer fee they spent to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town by progressing to the round of 16 of the Club World Cup. The Blues finished second in their group, behind Flamengo, with six points from three matches and reached the knockout stage, where they will now lock horns against Portuguese giants Benfica.

