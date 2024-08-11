A horrendous start! Wayne Rooney 'angry and disappointed' as Plymouth manager slams his players after 'deserved' 4-0 trouncing against Sheffield Wednesday in Championship season opener
Wayne Rooney says he is "angry" and "disappointed" after his Plymouth side were thumped 4-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge.
- Plymouth thumped 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday
- Rooney lays into players in first game as manager
- Ex-Man Utd star was furious after match