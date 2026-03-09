VIDEO: 'It's like Hogwarts!' - Barcelona stars left wowed as they arrive to stay in 'Harry Potter hotel' for Champions League clash with Newcastle

The resemblance to the world of Harry Potter was not lost on the players, with midfield dynamo Gavi particularly impressed by the five-star hotel. Walking through the grand corridors, the youngster was caught on camera saying: “It’s like Hogwarts. Are we in Harry Potter? It’s very nice.” The club's official social media channels leaned into the theme, sharing a clip of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez with the caption: “Your Potions lesson is about to begin,” while another post declared: “Pedri is finally in Hogwarts.”

Despite the light-hearted nature of their arrival, the squad is well aware of the test that awaits them at St. James' Park. Fermin recently warned his teammates that they must be ready for a battle, stating: "We know we will face a similar match to the one here [when they played Newcastle in the League Phase in September 2025], in a very difficult stadium against a very physical opponent. We hope to put in a great performance, play our normal game and win."