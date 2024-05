History meets future! AC Milan unveil ‘timeless’ new home kit that will be donned by USMNT stars Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah in 2024-25 Christian PulisicAC MilanUSAYunus MusahSerie A

AC Milan have unveiled their home kit for 2024-25, with history meeting future in a “timeless” design set to be donned by Christian Pulisic and Co.