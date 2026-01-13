History-making gay footballer Josh Cavallo claims 'internal homophobia' led to his exit from top flight club

Cavallo’s career at Adelaide stalled significantly in his final years. He played his last game for the Reds in February 2024 and was frequently left as an unused substitute under then-coach Carl Veart. While the public narrative suggested that ongoing injury struggles, including a hamstring strain and recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon, were to blame for his absence, Cavallo insists this was a smokescreen. Sadly, it left him feeling he should not have kept his secret.

"This was exactly the fear I had about coming out, seeing prejudice affect my career in modern day," he added. "For the first time, I actually questioned if I should have kept my sexuality a secret. This brought up fears I had about coming out publicly, that being myself would affect my career. I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I’d made the mistake of sharing my story. I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space and after seeing a group chat of teammates mocking a picture of me and my partner only added to this heartache. "

Since joining Stamford in England, he has felt a new lease of life and appears to be enjoying his job once again.

"This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me," he said. "Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city. Adelaide is where I found my wings. To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of."