Hillsborough disaster report finds 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct proceedings over 1989 stadium crush that claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans
Why no legal action can be taken
Former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) chief constable Peter Wright and Ch Supt David Duckenfield are among the officers who would have had a case to answer had they been brought before the courts.
The latest report has also upheld or unearthed new misconduct cases in 92 complaints. Those at the centre of said findings will not face any legal action as they had all retired by the time that investigations were opened again in 2012. Regulations were changed in 2017 and retired officers can now face misconduct charges, although laws cannot be applied retrospectively.
Revealed: Findings of IOPC report
Representatives of the families that lost loved ones at Hillsborough have stated that it is a “bitter injustice” that nobody can be held to account for what happened on that fateful day in Sheffield.
Lauren Poultney, the current South Yorkshire Police chief constable, said she was “deeply sorry for the pain and heartbreak caused” by the “litany of failures” that rumbled on for over two decades. She added: “There is nothing I can say today which can take away the years of pain and hurt caused by the force I now lead.”
The IOPC report is said to have exposed “a system that has allowed officers to simply walk away, retiring without scrutiny, sanction or consequence for failing to meet the standards the public has every right to expect”.
Key findings from the 366-page document, as covered by the BBC, include how the late Mr Wright “would have faced a case over 10 alleged breaches of the Police Disciplinary Code regarding his actions in the aftermath of the disaster”.
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, who was match commander, would also have faced 10 alleged breaches for “failures in decision making and communication in relation to managing the build-up to the game” as well as “key failings” relating to crowd control.
Eight other SYP officers would have had cases to answer, while former WMP Assistant Chief Constable Mervyn Jones and Det Ch Supt Michael Foster would have needed to explain their roles in leading the initial investigation carried out into the disaster, with it claimed that they showed “alleged bias towards police and against supporters”.
Victims and their families were failed by the system
IOPC deputy director general Kathie Cashell admits that those hit hardest by the tragedy, which saw 97 lives lost, have been repeatedly let down. She said: “What they have had to endure over more than 36 years is a source of national shame.”
Ms Cashell revealed a watchdog investigation has ended up costing £88 million ($116m), while Operation Resolve will add a further £65m ($86m) to that tally. Only six people have faced criminal charges in the wake of the disaster, with only former secretary of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, Graham Mackrell, being convicted.
Changes to the law as a result of Hillsborough disaster
Ms Cashell added: "The 97 people who were unlawfully killed, their families, survivors of the disaster and all those so deeply affected, have been repeatedly let down - before, during and after the horrific events of that day.
"First by the deep complacency of South Yorkshire Police in its preparation for the match, followed by its fundamental failure to grip the disaster as it unfolded, and then through the force's concerted efforts to deflect the blame onto the Liverpool supporters, which caused enormous distress to bereaved families and survivors for nearly four decades.
"They were let down again by the inexplicably narrow investigation into the disaster conducted by West Midlands Police, which was a missed opportunity to bring these failings to light much sooner."
As changes are made to the legal system, in the wake of what happened on the terraces at Leppings Lane, the Public Office Accountability Bill - known as the Hillsborough Law - will introduce a legal duty of candour for all public officials.
