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'Hell will freeze over!' - Rebekah Vardy insists she'll 'never, ever apologise' to Coleen Rooney over ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga
Vardy maintains her innocence
Speaking about the fallout of the 'Wagatha Christie' trial, the 44-year-old insisted that she still disputes the court's findings. Despite the judge concluding Rebekah was responsible for leaking private information to the press, she remains steadfast in her position.
“I’m living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong,” she stated, per The Telegraph. Reflecting on the possibility of a reconciliation or an olive branch with Coleen, wife of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, she was blunt about her intentions, saying: “I’m never, ever, going to apologise for something I didn’t do... Hell will freeze over before I do that.”
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Jamie Vardy speaks out on ‘villain’ narrative
The saga didn't just affect the two women involved; it also famously fractured the relationship between former England strike partners Vardy and Wayne Rooney. Breaking his silence on the matter, the Leicester City icon defended his wife against the public perception that followed the trial. Jamie dismissed the idea that Rebekah was the antagonist in the story, despite the intense media scrutiny.
“People thinking that Bex was a villain, it’s just a load of s*** but everyone close to her knows, that’s all she needs,” the striker said. “It was really tough seeing Bex in pain, obviously with all the crap coming her way. As a husband, the only thing you can do is be there for her. Becky’s a strong woman. If she wasn’t, it would definitely have broken her.”
Reliving the ‘Wagatha Christie’ sting
The roots of the conflict date back to 2019 when Coleen orchestrated a digital "sting operation" to identify who was feeding her private Instagram content to The Sun. By blocking all accounts except Vardy's and posting fabricated stories regarding gender selection and home flooding, Rooney eventually posted the viral revelation: “It’s... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
The resulting libel trial saw Mrs Justice Steyn rule in Coleen's favour in July 2022. The judge noted at the time that “significant parts of Mrs Vardy’s evidence were not credible” and described some elements of the defence as “manifestly inconsistent” with the facts. Mrs Vardy, however, insists she has moved past the negativity, stating: “It’s over, it’s done, I’m not going to carry on living in the past. I’m so f***ing bored of it.”
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Moving forward with life and reality TV
While the shadow of the trial remains, the Vardys are focusing on new ventures, including a reality television show that documents Jamie’s final days at Leicester City. The program highlights the family's resilience and provides a glimpse into the chaotic nature of life in the public eye.
“I don’t have any negative feelings towards her whatsoever,” Rebekah said of Coleen. “If I ever saw her or bump into her, people will assume it’ll be like handbags at dawn, or ‘Birkins at dawn’, whatever they want to say. ‘Wag War 4’. I’ve forgotten how many headlines have been ‘Wag War’, but my peace is too important. I’ve got no idea what she [Mrs Rooney] thinks of me, but I’m not bothered.”