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Hearts criticise 'premature ending' of decisive Celtic clash after pitch invasion
Seeking answers from the authorities
According to a statement released by the club, Hearts began by thanking their incredible supporters for their magnificent backing throughout the season before confirming they have written to the SFA and SPFL demanding answers after the controversial end to Saturday's title showdown. Following Callum Osmand's stoppage-time goal to make it 3-1, home fans flooded the pitch to celebrate before the full-time whistle had gone.
The SPFL confirmed the match ended at that moment, despite the clock showing at least 40 seconds of allocated stoppage time remaining.
Hearts' statement confirmed the club has "written to the SFA and SPFL setting out our observations and questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the premature ending of the match, and expressing our concern that a troubling precedent has been set whereby a pitch invasion can effectively determine the duration of a football match, rather than the match officials. We have asked them for a prompt response to the points we have raised."
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Hitting back at irresponsible remarks
The Edinburgh side have also heavily criticised remarks made by Celtic manager Martin O'Neill, who on Monday dismissed claims that the chaotic pitch invasion embarrassed Scottish football as nonsense. Hearts firmly believe that the incursion must never be condoned and stressed that the seriousness of the potential consequences must be fully understood by supporters and clubs alike.
Addressing O'Neill's stance, Hearts stated: "We are aware of highly irresponsible comments made publicly this week, which appear to seek to defend those who entered the pitch on Saturday and undermine the gravity of the situation. Those remarks carry dangerous implications, and we call upon the football authorities to ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it demands, and with the full cooperation of all involved."
Disturbing reports of physical abuse
The fallout from the weekend has extended beyond the sporting result, with major concerns raised regarding player safety. Hearts shareholder Tony Bloom revealed that some players were assaulted during the pitch invasion, creating a menacing and threatening atmosphere that forced the squad into an immediate evacuation down the tunnel.
Consequently, the team had to abandon their post-match media duties. The club have stressed that their personnel were trapped in a deeply disturbing environment. In response, Hearts noted they are actively investigating events before, during and after the match, while continuing to offer Police Scotland their full support to determine if any criminality occurred.
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Looking ahead to long-term success
Despite the devastating end to a remarkable campaign, Hearts remain incredibly optimistic. The club view this excellent season as only the very beginning of their plans for long-term sustained success. Looking ahead to next season with confidence, they vow to return stronger, supported as ever by the exceptional backing of their fans, sponsors and partners.