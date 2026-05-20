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Heartbreak for Rafael Leao as Arsenal, Man Utd & Barcelona decline offer to sign AC Milan star
Europe's elite turn their backs
Leao is facing a difficult summer after Arsenal, United and Barcelona all passed on the opportunity to sign him. According to reports from Sportitalia, AC Milan and the player's representatives actively shopped the 26-year-old forward to several long-term admirers, only to be met with cold receptions.
Despite Leao joining from Lille for €49.5 million back in 2019 and proving to be a fruitful source of goals and assists for the club, the interest in him from abroad has cooled recently. None of the three giants who had previously tracked him felt ready to commit the financial resources required to prise him away from San Siro, leaving Milan in a precarious position as they look to reshape their squad.
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Milan forced to lower valuation
Although the Portugal international has a massive release clause worth €120 million written into his current deal, the Italian side are reportedly willing to accept a discounted figure closer to €80m to facilitate a sale. His contract expires in 2028 and with no extension in sight, Milan view the upcoming window as their final opportunity to bank a major fee.
This eagerness stems from his recent struggles under head coach Max Allegri, whose 3-5-2 system forces the winger to play as a centre-forward. Leao has managed 10 goals in 30 competitive appearances this season but has not scored in Serie A since March 1, visibly limiting his overall impact.
Rising frustrations and repeated fan backlash
San Siro's patience has truly run out, with Leao facing repeated fan backlash. The tactical mismatch has led to growing frustrations, culminating in a disastrous performance against Atalanta on May 5 where he missed a simple chance and was heavily booed. For many, that bitter 3-2 defeat felt like the point of no return. However, it was not an isolated incident.
He faced similar jeers during a 3-0 loss to Udinese a month prior and was loudly whistled by supporters when substituted for Christopher Nkunku in the 80th minute of a 0-0 draw against Juventus on April 26. Now approaching his 27th birthday, the forward is no longer viewed as a prospect, but a finished product struggling to justify his rapidly declining market value.
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What comes next for Leao?
Milan are currently third in Serie A on 70 points, tied with fourth-placed Roma, and must win their final match against Cagliari at San Siro to secure Champions League qualification.
Beyond that, the club hope a standout performance at the upcoming World Cup could reignite interest, potentially tempting a Premier League or La Liga suitor back to the negotiating table.