Alisha Lehmann Maya Jama Baller League UKBaller League UK/MVPs United
Chris Burton

Heartbreak in heels for Alisha Lehmann! Juventus star and Maya Jama's MVPs United suffer comeback defeat at Baller League UK after Swiss manager joins wild celebrations for early turnaround

A. LehmannJuventusShowbizSerie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann suffered heartbreak in heels during the latest round of Baller League UK fixtures, with MVPs United enduring their first defeat.

  • Lehmann on the sidelines in London
  • Fresh from Serie A title win with Juve
  • Jama being kept up to date from afar
