Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Marcos Senesi is well documented. As early as mid-March, Sky and Bild reported that the Black and Yellows were “closely monitoring” the defender. By that point, Senesi had already told AFC Bournemouth he would not extend his contract, which expires this summer, and that he wanted to join a top club.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and, notably, Juventus are also monitoring the situation, with the Bianconeri reportedly already submitting an official offer. According to reports, the Argentine has been presented with a four-year deal worth €3 million per season.

With captain Emre Can sidelined for an extended period after tearing his cruciate ligament, Niklas Süle set to depart, and Nico Schlotterbeck’s future still uncertain, BVB urgently needs to reinforce its centre-back options in the upcoming transfer window.