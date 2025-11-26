Getty Images Sport
'He would be our star signing' - Bayern Munich chief determined to convince Real Madrid & Liverpool target with 'good offer' but warns him not to stay for the money
Upamecano under spotlight for a potential transfer
From January, the France international will be free to enter negotiations with other teams over a free summer transfer as his contract at the Allianz Arena nears its end. His impressive displays for the Bundesliga champions and the delicate situation around his future has attracted interest from top clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. While Madrid are in search of an experienced figure to lead their defence, Liverpool are eager to secure a top-notch replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who is reaching the twilight of his career. Bayern transfer chief Eberl is currently in negotiations to ensure Upamecano's extension at the club, but the defender was warned that his decision must not be motivated by financial figures.
Eberl confident of retaining Upamecano
Speaking to Sport Bild, the 52-year-old said: "Upa is now 27 years old, in the golden age for a central defender. He wants to make his decision very consciously, which he should do. Upa should not and will not stay because of the money, even if he got a good offer from us, but because of our general way and the overall package. He is one of the world's best defenders. Vincent, Christoph and I have supported him very much and want to continue on the path we have taken with him and would like to keep him in the prime of his career. He would be the internal king transfer for us. We're still talking to each other. I'm basically a very positive person, and I think I can feel that Upa feels very comfortable with us with the path we've chosen."
Eberl's comments come days after Upamecano was asked about his future. The defender refused to commit either way, though, telling reporters: "It has nothing to do with money. I talk a lot with Max Eberl and [sporting director] Christoph Freund. I’m happy here, I’m having a good season, I’m doing my job, and I’m giving everything for this club. Let’s see what happens."
Negotiations with Upamecano still taking place
Talks between Bayern and Upamecano reportedly stalled recently over disagreements regarding his salary. His representatives are pushing for a salary package close to €15 million (£13m/$17m) per year and a significant signing bonus. The Bavarian giants are desperate to avoid a repeat of David Alaba's free exit to the Spanish capital by convincing Upamecano to stay, with Freund recently insisting it is the club's "main goal" as he addressed the competition from Madrid and Liverpool.
The negotiations are far from over, as Eberl made clear when asked if a final offer had been tabled to Upamecano.
"No, not yet, we are still talking," he said. "I am generally a very positive person, and I believe I can sense that Upa feels very comfortable with the path we have chosen."
Bayern await Arsenal in top-of-the-table affair
Bayern are looking to maintain their unbeaten record this season when they face fellow Champions League table-toppers Arsenal on Wednesday. Both teams have won all four games so far, and have the same goal difference. While Bayern have been more prolific with 14 goals, Arsenal have yet to concede one, keeping the tightest defence in the competition.
A key component of the game could be set-pieces. Arsenal have garnered a reputation for being deadly from dead ball situations, while Bayern have struggled to defend them of late - a weakness that was exposed in their 6-2 comeback win against Freiburg at the weekend.
"We just have to stay calm and work to get out of this phase and show that we're also good in this department. I have confidence that we'll solve it," Kompany said of their defensive vulnerability.
