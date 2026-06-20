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Tom Hindle

'He will be available' - Neymar set for Brazil return against Scotland as Carlo Ancelotti delivers fitness update

Neymar
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World Cup

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti announced that Neymar will be available to play in the Selecao's final group game against Scotland. The Santos attacking midfielder missed the first two games of the tournament with a calf injury, but the manager announced he will train with the team early next week, and will play a role next week to close out Group C play.

  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-BRAAFP

    Moving from training to playing

    Neymar was named on the bench in Brazil's first group game against Morocco, but played no part in the fixture. And ahead of Friday's game, the Selecao announced that the 34-year-old would remain in New Jersey to continue rehabilitation from a grade two calf strain that was expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.

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    Available for Scotland

    Ancelotti revealed that he expects Neymar to be fully available to close out Group C play, though.

    "Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland," he said following the Selecao's 3-0 win over Haiti.

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    A timely return?

    Neymar's return could come at a crucial juncture for the Selecao. Star attacker Raphinha picked up a suspected hamstring injury in the first half of the 3-0 win against Haiti. Ancelotti admitted that he does not know how serious the knock was, and announced that the winger would need 'further tests' to determine his availability. The Brazilian sustained a hamstring strain that kept him out of the back end of the 2025-26 season.

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    Brazil start to develop

    Either way, the news comes after a positive result for the Selecao. They opened Group C play with a 1-1 draw with Morocco, and needed a win to stay in the race to secure a spot in the round of 32. And Brazil impressed Friday night, bagging three times in the first half before cruising to a win. Neymar, it would seem, will give them another lift as they continue their quest to make a run in North America this summer.

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