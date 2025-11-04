'Consistent, relentless and fearless' - Why Mathis Albert, the 16-year-old with 'world-class' ambitions and fresh off the Club World Cup, could be Dortmund's next USMNT star

Editor's note: This story originally was published in August. It has been updated ahead of the U17 World Cup.
Ask about Mathis Albert and it quickly becomes apparent that everyone, no matter who they are, has a story. Whether they met him as a kid in Los Angeles or at this summer's Club World Cup, just about everyone can remember the first time they ran into him.
More accurately, they remember the first time he ran by someone in their presence. That's usually how these stories begin.
Just 16 years old, Albert might be the brightest prospect in American soccer. He was the youngest player at this summer's Club World Cup, where he joined Borussia Dortmund in the latest show of faith from the German giants. He's part of a rising generation of American teenagers looking to make their mark, both at home and in Europe. He's a super-talented new-age winger, defined by being both willing and able to absolutely embarrass the guy on the other side - no matter who they are or how impressive their resume.
But, most of all, Albert is a teenager who - despite the impact he's already left on soccer people all over the world - is still just navigating this weird life of his. Just a few years ago, he was torturing anyone who got in his way at UCLA pickup games.
Now, he's meeting Kylian Mbappe postgame while looking to follow in the footsteps of the best the game has to offer. Can Albert get to that level someday? No one can be sure. Those who know these sorts of things, though, believe the ceiling is unlimited.
So what's the secret? What magic does Albert have? The answer is complicated. It's a combination of talent and work ethic, both of which were repeatedly brought up by anyone who has crossed his path. The other ingredient? Confidence, swagger, a unique faith in both himself and the world around him, which allows him to continuously try things that he has no business trying.
"My goal in every training and every game is to just go," he tells GOAL. "I don't think too much. I just do whatever and, if I mess up, I just do it again. If you keep messing up, doesn't matter, just have fun. I think that's one of my best traits. To this day, it doesn't matter how big or strong you are because I'm just going to do whatever and I hope and I think it will work.
"If I feel that, then it probably will work. That's what develops your confidence over time."
That confidence is still developing and Albert, as a player and a person, is still blossoming. So how did he get here and what's next?
GOAL spoke to Albert and those who have worked with him to learn more about a player who might just be Dortmund's next American star.