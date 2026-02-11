Goal.com
FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BENFICAAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'He’s a player of great quality' - Juventus director confirms contract talks ongoing with USMNT star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has shone in recent weeks with Juventus, earning the club’s Player of the Month award. Despite uncertainty surrounding his future with his contract set to expire after the World Cup, Juventus director Marco Ottolini confirmed the club is already working to keep the USMNT midfielder in Turin for the long term.

  • Juventus FC v SS Lazio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Negotiations begin

    Juventus have opened negotiations to renew McKennie’s contract as the American continues to deliver his most complete season with the club. Director Marco Ottolini addressed the situation, acknowledging McKennie’s importance to the squad as his deal runs out in June.

    “We are very happy with McKennie; he is doing well. We are in negotiations over a new contract,” Ottolini said.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BENFICAAFP

    At the peak of his career

    McKennie is currently enjoying his best campaign in terms of goal contributions since joining Juventus. His production by season, in all competitions, reflects steady growth and a clear peak in recent years:

    SeasonGoalsAssists
    2020–2163
    2021–224
    2022–2332
    2023–2410
    2024–2545
    2025–2674

    “He’s a player of great quality and can play many roles well. His numbers are impressive,” Ottolini added.

  • Parma Calcio 1913 v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    McKennie by the numbers

    Since Luciano Spalletti took charge of Juventus on Oct. 30, 2025, McKennie has become the most prolific midfielder in Serie A across all competitions, leading his position with seven goals. His versatility, consistency, and end product have made him a key piece of Juventus’ project moving forward.

  • Juventus FC v SS Lazio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    What comes next for Juventus?

    Juventus and McKennie face Inter Milan this Saturday in a crucial showdown, as the Vecchia Signora look to close the gap on second place, while Inter aim to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table.
