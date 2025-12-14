'He just had this smugness about him' - USMNT icon Landon Donovan takes issue with Australia manager Tony Popovic’s reaction to World Cup draw

While Donovan expressed confidence that the USMNT should beat Australia, he also acknowledged the team’s solidity and the challenges they present on the field. He emphasized that Australia is a tough opponent and not a team to be underestimated, indicating that matches in the group will be competitive and hard-fought rather than one-sided affairs.

“They're a solid team,” Donovan said. “They're not hard to play against. This is not going to be some blowout whatever, but it's a team I think we should beat.”