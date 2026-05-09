Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid demands revealed as Benfica boss 'wants full control' & 'major say in transfers' if he's to take top job

According to a report from Sky Sport, the 63-year-old is ready for a return but has set non-negotiable terms regarding the club's traditional hierarchy. Mourinho is said to be demanding "full control and a major say in transfers" before committing to a contract that would end his current tenure at Benfica. While his relationship with Perez remains strong, the president must now decide whether to grant these authoritarian powers, a move he previously denied to other coaching candidates.