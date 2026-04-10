He has now all but abandoned his long-held dream. The DFB star remains a long way off from a World Cup call-up

“It’s going well,” ter Stegen told Swiss broadcaster TV3, adding: “I’m leading a normal life, I feel good and I can move around more easily.” However, the 33-year-old no longer realistically expects to make the World Cup. “At the moment, I’m a long way off. I feel quite good and we have to do everything we can to ensure I stay healthy.”

Nevertheless, he refuses to “force anything, because health is the most important thing. But the desire to be part of a World Cup and have that experience is unique”. Yet he acknowledges that the odds are long: “We’ll see at the end of the season whether I make it, but it’s difficult. With this kind of injury, you’re usually sidelined for a while.”