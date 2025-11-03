'He has a grade two sprain' - AS Monaco manager issues crushing update on Paul Pogba's injury status as ex-Man Utd midfielder waits for debut

Pogba's agonizing wait for his Monaco debut has been extended once again, with Pocognoli confirming the midfielder has suffered a "grade two" ankle sprain, according to reports from Get French Football News.

The former Manchester United and Juventus star picked up the injury during a training session on Thursday, just 24 hours before he was expected to finally be named in the matchday squad for Monaco's Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC. The setback is a crushing blow for the former Manchester United star, who has not played a competitive match in 26 months.

Speaking in a press conference attended by Get French Football News, the Monaco manager provided the first official details of the injury that has derailed Pogba's comeback. Pocognoli confirmed the midfielder was "in line to make his return" against Paris FC over the weekend before the incident in training.

"He has a grade two sprain," Pocognoli stated. "That is all that I can tell you for now. There will be another test next week. It is a medium sprain. I can’t give you the medical terms."

The injury is the latest in a series of minor issues that have plagued Pogba since he began a rigorous fitness programme at the club, including a minor knock that delayed a potential debut before the Angers match.