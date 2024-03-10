Hasbulla x Zlatan! Football legend Ibrahimovic links up with social media icon at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Gianluigi Buffon also poses for iconic photo
Football legends Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Buffon met social media star Hasbulla at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
- Hasbulla caught up with football legends
- Ibrahimovic and Buffon attended Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- Social media sensation met Man Utd legend Evra