'Has everything to be great' - Casemiro insists 'sensational' Michael Carrick 'completely deserves' to be permanent Man Utd manager

As a legendary midfielder himself, Carrick has clearly struck a chord with the veteran Brazilian. Casemiro has netted nine Premier League goals this term and cited Carrick's history as a club icon as a major factor in his success. "He's a coach who knows the club, he's a coach who was an idol at the club, he's a coach who played a lot, won titles here, knows what the club is like, he knows what Manchester United is," Casemiro added.

"So, full credit to the coach and there wasn't much time, that for me was one of the big surprises, because he entered the middle of a troubled season. And the games, when he arrived, were not so much those games that we say to gain confidence, although in the Premier League there were not so many games like that, but those games, so there have already been difficult games. And the guy arrived and managed to change the club and me in particular, even more so because he was a former player, a midfielder. I'm happy for the person he is, the guy is a sensational person, an incredible person, and he deserves everything that's happening in his career."