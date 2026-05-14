Harvey Elliott receives apology from Unai Emery for 'embarrassing' spell on loan from Liverpool

The move to Villa Park was supposed to provide Elliott with the regular Premier League minutes required to take his game to the next level. Instead, the former England under-21 international has been left in professional limbo, making just nine appearances since joining on a season-long loan from the Reds last September.

The statistics paint a bleak picture of his time in the West Midlands, with the playmaker tallying only 109 minutes of top-flight action. This sidelined status stems from a specific clause in his loan agreement which dictated that Villa would be forced to sign him permanently for a fee of £30 million once he reached a predetermined number of appearances.