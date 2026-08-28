Elliott looks set to trade the Premier League for La Liga as he moves closer to an exit from Liverpool. The creative midfielder has spent the day in talks with Valencia, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the England youth international has agreed personal terms with the Spanish club.

The development comes after a period of uncertainty for the former Fulham academy product, who has found himself on the fringes of Liverpool's first-team squad during the opening weeks of the new campaign. Napoli and Lazio had also been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, but the prospect of a move to Mestalla appears to have won out.

Liverpool are now in advanced negotiations with Valencia over a loan deal, with the two clubs working to finalise the transfer. With Elliott's Liverpool contract set to expire next summer, the move could also prove significant in determining his long-term future at Anfield.



