VIDEO: Harry Maguire watches a winning team! Man Utd defender in attendance as former club Sheffield United reach Championship play-off final with 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City
Manchester United's Harry Maguire was in attendance at Bramall Lane to watch his former side Sheffield United reach the Championship play-off final.
- Sheffield United win Championship play-off semi
- Man Utd's Maguire travels to watch former side play
- Blades to take on either Coventry or Sunderland in final