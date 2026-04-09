AFP
Harry Maguire revealed as Man Utd's best golfer as Red Devils players make their Masters winner predictions
Teammates crown Maguire the golf king
The revelation of Maguire's golfing prowess comes during a period of professional stability for the 33-year-old. United recently announced that Maguire has signed a new contract through to 2027, a reward for his impressive form under interim manager Michael Carrick. Despite his current suspension following a red card against Bournemouth, which will see him miss the upcoming clash against Leeds United, he remains a vital leader in a squad aiming for Champions League qualification. It turns out this impressive form isn't limited to the pitch, as his teammates recently crowned him the club's premier golfer.
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Steady on the pitch, steady on the tee
Speaking to official club media, Mason Mount and goalkeeper Senne Lammens were in total agreement when asked to name the finest golfer in the current squad. Mount was quick to nominate the former captain, simply stating: "Harry Maguire." While Noussair Mazraoui jokingly tried to include Mount in the conversation, the former Chelsea midfielder insisted his team-mate held the edge, admitting: "That day probably a little bit, but he’s better than me."
Lammens echoed Mount's claim. Speaking separately to Sky Sports, the Belgian explained: “The best player is probably Harry Maguire. He’s really steady. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, which you want in a golf player.”
Red Devils split on Masters glory
With the 2026 Masters on the horizon at Augusta National, the United stars have also been casting their votes for who will walk away with the iconic Green Jacket. The predictions varied across the dressing room, with Lammens looking toward a big hitter for the 2026 tournament, saying: "I hope it’s going to be Bryson DeChambeau. I watched his YouTube Golf, I hope he can get it together and win The Masters."
In contrast, Mount opted for a more patriotic selection by backing Justin Rose to reclaim glory on the big stage, while Mazraoui seemed a little more uncertain about the current golfing landscape, appearing confused before landing on a familiar name in the form of Rory McIlroy.
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Focus returns to the Leeds rivalry
While debates over the green jacket provide a welcome distraction, the United squad remains fully focused on a crucial Premier League run-in. With the stakes high for European qualification, attention has quickly pivoted back to the pitch ahead of the highly anticipated clash against fierce rivals Leeds United on Monday night. Even though Maguire will be forced to watch this particular fixture from the sidelines, his behind-the-scenes influence remains as strong as ever. As these lighthearted dressing-room debates show, squad morale is high. The Red Devils will certainly be hoping to translate that winning fairway mentality into a crucial three points when matchday arrives.