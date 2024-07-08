'No way you can leave him out!' - Harry Kane critics told why England captain must start Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands as Alan Shearer reveals advice to get Bayern Munich star firing again Harry KaneEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandEuropean ChampionshipNetherlandsBayern Munich

Ex-England captain Alan Shearer reveals his advice to get Harry Kane firing in Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.