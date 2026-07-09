Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland: Who is truly the world's best striker?

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of the narrative is the battle between the two men up front. There can be little debate over Erling Haaland and Harry Kane being the two best No. 9s in the world (for the purpose of argument here, Kylian Mbappe is not a No. 9). These days, in fact, it isn't really close.

But they play the same position in two radically different ways. Haaland has few touches but is absolutely deadly with those he gets. He's a true killer inside the box. Kane is a roaming sort of player, an adept passer who could quite comfortably operate as a No. 10.

They're mightily different personalities, too. Kane has a gentlemanly quality about him. Haaland is more raw. He's a decade younger. He's also probably just a bit more fun. But who is better? These things are tough to compare. But GOAL will try to pick between the two, category by category...