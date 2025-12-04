Never go back! Harry Kane gets ‘is it the same’ transfer advice as Tottenham return ruled out for ‘legend’ that may leave Bayern Munich for ‘somewhere else in Europe’

Kane is, however, happy at Bayern and has been linked with other heavyweight outfits such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. With that in mind, a retracing of steps to the Premier League is not considered to be a top priority.

Quizzed on whether Kane will ever don a Spurs jersey again, Carr - speaking with Casino.org, where you can review online gambling - told GOAL: “I’m not sure. He’s having unbelievable success in Germany. He’s a goalscorer and will score goals wherever he goes.

“I’m sure he will have other offers. He has the buyout and do Tottenham have first refusal? Is it ever the same when a player comes back again? Not really. The team he left, he had a great relationship with him and [Heung-min] Son playing together - that worked really well. It would be a completely different team that he came back to if that evolved. I think he will have offers from big clubs if he wants to move on. He has proven that he just scores goals. He’s phenomenal.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!