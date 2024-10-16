Harry Kane gives his take as Thomas Tuchel is confirmed as England manager - setting up reunion with ex-Bayern Munich boss

AFPSoham MukherjeeHarry Kane gives his take as Thomas Tuchel is confirmed as England manager - setting up reunion with ex-Bayern Munich bossH. KaneEnglandTransfersUEFA Nations League BT. TuchelWorld CupHarry Kane shared his delight on social media after the Football Association (FA) confirmed Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel set to take charge of the Three LionsWill officially start working on January 1, 2025Kane excited to reunite with the German managerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below