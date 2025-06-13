Harry Kane NHL Taylor Swift 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Harry Kane joins Taylor Swift in crowd for 'crazy' first NHL experience - with Club World Cup-bound Bayern Munich star enjoying wild Stanley Cup clash in Florida

H. KaneFIFA Club World CupBayern MunichEnglandBundesliga

Harry Kane enjoyed his first "crazy" experience of live NHL action, with the Bayern Munich striker taking in a wild Stanley Cup clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England captain in the States for another trophy bid
  • A-list guests attend epic ice hockey clash
  • Bayern will open Club World Cup quest on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match