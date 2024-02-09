Harry Kane’s stunning start at Bayern Munich ‘not surprising’ as England boss Gareth Southgate ‘expected’ big things following Tottenham switch

Harry Kane’s stunning start at Bayern Munich ‘not surprising’ as England boss Gareth Southgate ‘expected’ big things following Tottenham switchAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesHarry KaneGareth SouthgateBayern MunichBundesligaTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueEnglandEngland boss Gareth Southgate believes that Harry Kane's spectacular start with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga is 'not surprising.'Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane has stunning start at Bayern Southgate not surprised by success Kane already broken two records - third close