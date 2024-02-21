Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Harry Kane standing by Thomas Tuchel amid Bayern dressing room revolt led by Thomas Muller & Joshua Kimmich as German coach faces tense final few months in charge

Bayern MunichHarry KaneBundesligaThomas Tuchel

The Bayern Munich squad has split into two camps regarding coach Thomas Tuchel amid their dismal run in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

  • Tuchel criticised amid Bayern struggles
  • Team split on support for German manager
  • Kane happy with ex-Chelsea boss in charge

