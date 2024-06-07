Harry Kane England training 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Harry Kane sends message to 'great England group' as Gareth Southgate confirms 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Harry KaneEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland vs IcelandIcelandFriendlies

Harry Kane has sent a rallying cry to his "great" England team-mates ahead of their final warm-up match for Euro 2024 against Iceland.

  • Kane selected for England's Euro 2024 squad
  • Preparing for Iceland friendly before tournament begins
  • Sends message to "great" Three Lions team-mates
