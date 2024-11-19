Harry Kane's Bayern Munich team-mate appears to fire back at 'language' criticism from England boss Thomas Tuchel after firing Spain to Nations League victory over Switzerland
Bryan Zaragoza appeared to hit back at ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel after scoring Spain's winner against Switzerland in the Nations League.
- Zaragoza aimed dig at Tuchel
- Was sent out on loan over language barrier
- Tuchel will take charge of England on January 1