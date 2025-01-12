'It's the type of person I am!' - Harry Kane reveals inspiration behind changed penalty technique after spot-kick earns Bayern Munich win at Monchengladbach
Harry Kane has explained why he changed his penalty-taking technique, with the Bayern Munich star netting from the spot again versus Monchengladbach.
- England captain remains a prolific presence
- Boasts impressive record from the spot
- Has tinkered with his productive routine