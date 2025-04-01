Harry Kane FC Bayern 2025Getty Images
Peter McVitie

'The sky is the limit!' - Harry Kane reveals which Bayern Munich team-mate is 'one of the best I've played with' in 'best individual attributes' admission

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesligaJ. Musiala

Harry Kane has named Jamal Musiala "one of the best" he has ever played alongside as the midfielder continues to star for Bayern Munich and Germany.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane names Musiala as 'one of the best'
  • Believes 22-year-old can reach the top
  • Bayern's second top scorer behind England star
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match