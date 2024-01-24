'It's done' - Bayern Munich provide firm update on pursuit of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier

'It's done' - Bayern Munich provide firm update on pursuit of Newcastle's Kieran TrippierPeter McVitieGettyBayern MunichKieran TrippierPremier LeagueTransfersBundesligaNewcastle UnitedBayern Munich have dropped their pursuit of Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern made two bids for TrippierHave decided to end their pursuitWill go after PSG star Mukiele