Harry Kane reacts to transfer claim from Barcelona presidential candidate as Bayern Munich plan contract talks

The 32-year-old frontman is tied to terms with the reigning Bundesliga champions through to the summer of 2027. It has been suggested that he could be freed from that agreement in the next recruitment window, with Bayern needing to decide whether they should cash in.

A switch to Spain has been mooted, with Vilajoana saying as part of his bid to seize control of La Liga giants in Catalunya: “We've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.

“Kane is a centre-forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his team-mates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game.”