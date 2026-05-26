Harry Kane & Michael Olise snubbed PSG transfers as Ligue 1 giants feared becoming a ‘small club’ without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar

The aura of Paris Saint-Germain took a significant hit as the club transitioned away from the 'Galactico' era. Following the exits of Messi, Neymar, and eventually Mbappe, the French champions struggled to convince Europe's elite that they remained a top-tier destination.

Internally at PSG, it is said that “many people/players thought PSG would go back to being a small club” after the departure of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

This internal anxiety was reflected in their pursuit of top targets, who began to look elsewhere for sporting guarantees. The club's leadership found it increasingly difficult to sell a vision of the future when the pillars of their global identity had all moved on within a short window, leaving a vacuum of star power at the Parc des Princes.