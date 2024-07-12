Harry Kane's influence compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as footwear company Skechers enjoy huge growth after signing England captain to lifetime deal
Harry Kane's Skechers deal will have a 'similar impact to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo' as the shoe brand enjoys a 29 per cent share price hike.
- Kane signs lifetime deal with Skechers
- Company's shares rise by 29% in past year
- Kane's impact compared to Messi and Ronaldo