Harry Kane hails Bayern Munich 'mentality' after second successive Bundesliga title success

Speaking after the trophy was secured, Kane was quick to point out that the team's psychological strength has been the deciding factor this year. The striker told DAZN: "It's been a fantastic season for us. To finish the league off in the way we have, and with the goals that we've scored, it's just a credit to the mentality of the boys. From the first game until the last, we are going to keep pushing. We still have a lot to play for obviously in other competitions. All the hard work, all the days together this makes it worth it, to be champions again."